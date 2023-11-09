HENDERSON, La. (KLFY)– The 16th Annual Atchafalaya Basin Festival is coming to Henderson on Saturday and some residents are already excited for its return.

The festival will be at Henry Guidry Memorial Park and will have vendor booths, a car show, food, live music, raffles and camper parking for tourists. Gary Simon, coordinator of the festival, said this year is about celebrating Louisiana’s culture.

“It is unique that we have this festival here in the Atchafalaya Basin area with all the culture and the wildfire, and so we’re celebrating that and we’re celebrating community,” Simon said.

Simon said people from all walks of life come down to Henderson just to get a taste of what the festival is all about.

“We get people in from all over the country,” Simon said. “In fact, we get people that come in annually to our event from Canada, from north of the United States, in Illinois, and Michigan, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, so it’s not just our local people, but the people that have come in. They enjoy the culture.”

Simon said the festival expects to have a huge turnout this year.

“It’s been growing for 16 years,” he said. “We fully expect to get anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 here.”

The festival will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and is free of charge for everyone who wants to come out and have fun.

