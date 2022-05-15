ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – An arrest was made in connection to the case of Albert Willis Jr., a St. Martinville man missing since July 2021.

According to St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin, Porsche Calais, 33 was arrested and booked on obstruction of justice charges and failure to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

Albert Willis Jr., 71 of St. Martinville was last seen the morning of June 18, 2021. A silver alert was issued on June 24, 2021. Willis is a black male with short gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen by family members wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and tan loafers.

More information is expected to be released as Chief Martin says there is another warrant coming for a second person. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please call St. Martinville Police investigators at 337-394-3001.