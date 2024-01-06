ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A domestic disturbance in Arnaudville led to one woman being arrested and a victim left in critical condition.

St. Martin Parish Authorities said that on Jan. 5 at approximately 2:11 p.m. they responded to the 1000 block of Lena Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. While on the way to the home, officials said a second 911 call was received stating that a male subject had been shot.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found one male subject with a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities said an investigation was conducted, which resulted in the arrest of Mersadies Calais, 24, of Arnaudville. Calais was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Aggravated second-degree battery

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

