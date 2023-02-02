ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — In St. Martin Parish, Arnaudville residents are continuing to have issues with their water supplier United Water Systems.

They said that enough is enough and are sick and tired of the water quality they have been receiving.

They also said that they feel nothing is changing with continuous boil advisories and reports of bad quality of service.

One concerned resident has been a customer of United Water for just over a year.

“I just don’t know how these poor folks out here have had to undergo this kind of neglect of a necessity as drinking water,” he said.

The Louisiana Department of Health said that the United Water system scored a failing preliminary grade in 2022. Visible yellow pigment and bacteria seen in the water has been a common sight for all United Water customers.

Kathy Bergeron has been a customer of United Water for decades and she said that the issues have only started to occur within the past few years.

“We don’t drink the water out of the faucets at all. We have a [purifier], and we do have water bottles,” Bergeron said.

She said that she has been having health issues since the water supply became a major issue and she believes it is directly linked to the water.

“I seen an E.N.T. I have been having a lot of trouble with skin issues like rashes.”

Some residents are looking to possible legal matters in a class action lawsuit against United Water to get the quality of water they feel the community deserves.