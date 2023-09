BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– An Arnaudville man was arrested Friday in connection with recent burglaries that took place Tuesday at Dollar General on S. Main Street and Breaux Bridge Primary School, according to the Breaux Bridge Police Department.

Authorities identified the suspect as Dennis Ray Boyd of Arnaudville.

He is being charged with the following:

simple burglary

simple criminal damage to property

criminal trespass

unauthorized entry of a place of business

theft