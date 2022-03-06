MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery Saturday night in Morgan City.

According to Lieutenant John Schaff of the Morgan City Police Department, officers responded to a local business in the area of Clothilde St. around 8:40 p.m. Saturday night in regards to an armed robbery. Investigators say a black male subject entered the business armed with a handgun taking merchandise and cash from the business.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to this armed robbery investigation is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605.