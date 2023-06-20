ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY\) – A recent report in Calcasieu Parish about a scammer posing as law enforcement saying you missed jury duty has made its way to Acadiana.

Stacy Folse is a Breaux Bridge realtor who deals with new clients every day. One day she got a call from a random number expecting it to be a potential customer or related to her job. Little did she know, it was far from what she expected.

“He had a local Cajun accent. He introduced himself. He gave me his full name. He told me he was with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Department,” Folse said.

The caller told Folse she missed jury duty and has to pay money to avoid arrest. Folse said she started to believe the caller when they provided a lot of personal information about her. That is until he mispronounced the name of the city she lives in. A city you would expect someone from over here to know.

Folse said, “When he pronounced this (my) address, he said Brox Bridge instead of Breaux Bridge.”

According to Folse, she knows other people who have gotten similar calls from scammers. She fears many people can easily fall victim to it based on how real the call sounded. Asking a lot of questions is something she said may help in a situation where you are skeptical of the call.

“Even asking questions if they are providing all that info is so hard to know what is legit and what is not,” she said.

Captain Ginny Higgins with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying, “Please report anything of this type to law enforcement. The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office will never call regarding jury duty nor to solicit any personal information. We remind the public to never give out or confirm any personal information or credit card information to these types of callers we also tell them not to purchase any green cards or gift cards despite the caller’s insistence. These are seasoned scam artists.”