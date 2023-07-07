BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Martin Parish woman is warning the community after her house was the target of a home invasion.

Lisa McCarthy was out of town on the 4th of July when her phone notified her that people were attempting to break into her house.

“It was very scary just watching it. I am like so thankful that there was some distance between us,” said McCarthy.

According to McCarthy, three men began their break-in attempt around midnight. McCarthy called the police as she watched them through her phone app. They eventually left and 15 minutes later, police showed up.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

McCarthy thought everything was over until they showed up again two hours later. She noticed the men took her lock box which had her home keys inside.

“(They) Went crack it open and came back a second time with my keys in their hands to enter my home. Which they did,” McCarthy explained.

McCarthy believes the men were armed with a gun after hearing what she believed was the sound of one of the men putting a bullet in the chamber of a firearm. McCarthy gives a warning to everyone in the community to prepare for situations like this in the case you’re targeted as well.

“All you can do is prepare. Have a plan. Have a backup plan. That might be just what it takes. You have got to put safeguards and barriers between yourself and society today,” McCarthy said.