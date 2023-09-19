ST. MARTIN PARISH, LA (KLFY) — With St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars not running for re-election, here’s a look back at his time in office.

Election season is approaching as candidates look to make their presence known throughout the communities they want to serve.

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said he is looking forward to a new chapter in his life. He says although he could continue if he wants, he believes it is time to move on.

“There is a season in life for everything. There is a time to be born, a time to die. There is a time to work, a time to rest, a time to plant, a time to harvest. I think it is time now that I move on,” said Cedars.

In 2018, Cedars was brought in as interim president of St. Martin Parish after being an attorney for St. Martin Parish government for years. In 2019, he ran for a full term without any opposition. Five years later, Cedars highlighted a lot of accomplishments since he came into office.

He talked about fixing flooding issues throughout the parish, going through COVID-19 challenges, being awarded as the first community in Louisiana to bring fiber internet to citizens. And beginning a multimillion-dollar water consolidation project to bring cleaner and better water to all parts of the parish.

Despite all of this, Cedars says he accomplished nothing. It was a complete team effort.

“I think it would be an insult to the citizens of St. Martin Parish, an insult to the St. Martin Parish council, and an insult to the hard-working employees of St. Martin Parish,” Cedars said.

When asked about advice for his successor, Cedars says he wants whoever takes his chair to be firm with their decisions, listen to your team, and put the citizens first.

“Be flexible in case you have to change your course a little bit. Listen to other people. Listen to the public,” Cedars said. “More importantly, listen to the people around whom you surround yourself. That is the key to successful leadership.”

Cedars says this is not his official retirement as he looks to keep his eyes open for more opportunities away from president of St. Martin Parish.

