BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A $3.5 million project is in the works to improve Parc Hardy in Breaux Bridge with plans to attract more tourists and visitors to the area.

As construction on Parc Hardy continues, park director Randy Cormier explains what improvements are being done to give the park a new look.

“There’s not too many parks that have this. We have a dog park, we have eight baseball fields, we have four of them that are going to be turfed total and we’ll have a tennis and pickleball court being added on to the facility,” said Cormier.

Coatney Raymond, managing partner of Buck and Johnny’s, says the work taking place to upgrade the park will be remarkable.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The things that they’re doing at the park is absolutely fabulous, it is going to be something fantastic,” said Raymond.

Raymond says the park will attract more people and help local businesses moving forward.

“Come support all the local businesses, this is bringing businesses into Breaux Bridge. Yes we want it in the restaurant too, but we also have other businesses here. Once you come to Breaux Bridge you will be back,” said Raymond.

The project is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2024.

Latest Stories