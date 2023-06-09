ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)—In St. Martin Parish, the city of St. Martinville is looking to continue its efforts in making the city cleaner for everyone.

The city is applying for a $500,000 clearance grant to help rejuvenate dilapidated properties around the community.

“We want to make our citizens aware of this grant and the application process,” said St. Martinville Mayor Jason Willis.

Mayor Willis has made it known his main goal as mayor is to clean up his community. Efforts in keeping the city clean have already been awarded with a first-place victory in the Louisiana Cleanest City Contest at the regional and state level.

Mayor Willis said this move is one more step in the direction of continuing the momentum that has already been established.

Mayor Willis said, “(That was) Huge for our city, but we want this to bleed within our communities (as well).”

The grant comes from federal funding, and all refurbishments will be free of charge for the owner of the blighted property. Mayor Willis encourages anyone who needs the help, but cannot afford it, to reach out to the city for assistance.

“I need participation from the citizens. We will help you do the application. There is no income required. Just please come forward. Let us help you. Get in touch with us. I think this will be great for the city,” Mayor Willis said.

If you are interested in having your home be a part of the refurbishing list, contact City Hall at your earliest convenience.

St. Martinville will be holding open public meetings for citizen input on Tuesday, June 13 at 4 p.m. at City Hall, Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. at Magnolia Park, and on Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m. at Adam Carlson Park.