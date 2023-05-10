STEPHENSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Truck drivers on Four Mile Bayou Road in Stephensville should find an alternate route for the next two months, starting today.

The St. Martin Parish Government has begun emergency repairs on Bridge Number 3 on Four Mile Bayou Road in Stephensville. These repairs will require that the structure be closed.

Structural issues were discovered during the parish`s bridge inspections, authorities said. It is anticipated that it will take 60 days to complete the repairs.

Although a temporary bridge will be available during the repairs, access will not be allowed for transport trucks, buses and other heavy equipment.