ST. MARTIN, La. (KLFY) — Three of the most famous names in Zydeco are coming together to headline at the Zydeco in the Park concert later this month.

The Zydeco in the Park concert is set to take place July 21 at Cecile Rousseau Poche Memorial Park at 1054 Main St. in Parks. Gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. Show time is set for 6:30-11 p.m.

The concert will feature three legends of the Zydeco community:

Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band

Geno Delafose & the French Rockin’ Boogie

Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

Besides providing a great night for family and friends, the concert aims to play its part in keeping the love of Zydeco alive and well in Acadiana.

“I’m excited you know why? Because I’m playing with some legends right now. Corey Ledet, Geno Delafose we’ve been doing it for a long time,” said Carrier. “If you want to come out and see some legends play some traditional Zydeco, come to the show.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. No ice chests are allowed; however, food trucks will be selling concessions throughout the evening. Masking is encouraged and event organizers are asking people feeling sick to stay at home and wait for the next event.