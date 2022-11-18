ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish.

According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into eastbound traffic and struck the rear axle of a Freightliner box truck then a second vehicle traveling behind the box truck.

After impact, police said, the box truck rotated and struck Rossyoin’s Honda Civic which was also traveling westbound.

He vehicle came to a rest in a ditch, police said.

Rossyoin was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

The pick-up truck driver, Luke Tripkovich, 36 of Breaux Bridge was tested on scene and impairment was detected, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was medically cleared then booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on charges of vehicular homicide, driving under suspension, and careless operation.

Police said all drivers were properly restrained and no other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.