ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Sheriff Becket Breaux has announced 19 individuals have been arrested thanks to the “Choice #3” Outstanding Warrant Operation throughout St. Martin Parish.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of Breaux Bridge Police Department, St. Martinville Police Department and Henderson Police Department were involved in the operation.

The following individuals were arrested, charged and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center: