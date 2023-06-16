ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Sheriff Becket Breaux has announced 19 individuals have been arrested thanks to the “Choice #3” Outstanding Warrant Operation throughout St. Martin Parish.
Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of Breaux Bridge Police Department, St. Martinville Police Department and Henderson Police Department were involved in the operation.
The following individuals were arrested, charged and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center:
- Zachary Alfred, 48, Breaux Bridge, LA
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 30:2531.1 Littering
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:35.3 Domestic Abuse Battery
- Sadie Boudreaux, 34, Breaux Bridge, LA
- 1 Count—Failure to Appear for Improper Lane Usage, Suspended Driver’s License
- 1 Count—Failure to Appear for Criminal Abandonment
- 1 Count—Failure to Appear for No Seat Belt, Failure to Register Vehicle, Misuse of Dealer Plate
- Larry Brooks, 44, Breaux Bridge, LA
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:108.2 Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:34.2 Battery on a Police Officer
- Arnold Narcisse, 55, St. Martinville, LA
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:63 Criminal Trespassing
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:37 Aggravated Assault
- Christopher Goodie, 51, Breaux Bridge, LA
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:62.8 Home Invasion
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:35.3(I) Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment
- Carlos Charles, 46, St. Martinville, LA
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 40:967A Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)
- Reggie Allen, Sr., 43, St. Martinville, LA
- 1 Count—Failure to Appear for Non-Support
- 2 Counts—LA R.S. 14:35.3(I) Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:34.7 Aggravated Second Degree Battery
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:35.3(I) Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:34.9(K) Battery of a Dating Partner by Strangulation
- Fabian Williams, 20, Breaux Bridge, LA
- 1 Count—Failure to Appear for Assault by Drive-by Shooting, Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- Corey Latiolais, 47, St. Martinville, LA
- 2 Counts—LA R.S. 40:1023C Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 40:966 Penalty for Distribution or Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotic Drugs Listed in Schedule I
- Pierre Couvillier, 27, St. Martinville, LA
- 1 Count—Failure to Appear for Domestic Abuse Battery
- Cleveland Landry, Jr., 30, Breaux Bridge, LA
- 1 Count—Failure to Appear for Possession of Marijuana
- Kenrick Williams, 20, Breaux Bridge, LA
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:103(A)3 Disturbing the Peace by Public Intoxication
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:329 Interfering with a Law Enforcement Investigation
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:37.2 Aggravated Assault Upon a Police Officer
- Cleveland Landry, Sr., 53, Breaux Bridge, LA
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 40:966 Possession of Marijuana
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 40:1023C Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Colby Angelle, 40, Breaux Bridge, LA
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 40:967A Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS
- Desha Batiste, 24, Breaux Bridge, LA
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:37 Aggravated Assault
- 1 Count—FTA for Simple Criminal Damage to Property Less Than $1000
- Cole Begnaud, 29, Breaux Bridge, LA
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 40:969 Prohibited Acts-Schedule IV Penalties
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 40:1060.13 Possession of Legend Drugs
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 47:501 Owner to Secure Registration
- Jordain Brasseaux, 36, Arnaudville, LA
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 14:108 Resisting an Officer
- 1 Count—LA R.S. 32:415 Operating a Vehicle While License is Suspended
- Brandon Alexander, 39, Breaux Bridge, LA
- 1 Count-LA. R.S. 14:108.1 Aggravated Flight
- 1 Count-LA. R.S. 32:64 General Speed Law
- Dustin Davitt, 36, Breaux Bridge, LA
- 1 Count—Failure to Appear for Possession of Schedule II
- 1 Count—Failure to Appear for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things Less Than $1000