St. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)— A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday on accusations he threatened to ‘shoot up’ a local business, and an employee of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the 12-year-old is also accused of making threats on social media toward his own school, Cecilia Jr. High and Cecilia Senior High.

It happened on October 3 and 4, 2022.

Breaux said an extensive investigation identified the suspect who was arrested and booked on four counts terrorizing and then released to his parents.

“Parents, please speak with your children and let them know that social media threats, or threats of any nature, will not be tolerated and have far reaching consequences. Any individuals responsible for making such threats will be charged to the fullest extent of the law,” Breaux said.