BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Meals to You has extended its St. Martin Parish meal delivery services to students up until August 15, 2020.

You may still receive meals after that date because it will be the last day meals will be shipped.

As a reminder, if you are having any issues or need assistance, please contact Meals to You directly at info@mealstoyou.org and include (school, state, student name, and birthdate).