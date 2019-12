The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook their latest addition to their K-9 division.

Patrol Deputy Baily Romero and K-9 Drago graduated from the training program last week, and Drago received certifications in Criminal Apprehension, Narcotics Detection, and Tracking.

Deputy Romero and Drago now join the other handlers and their K-9’s, Sgt. Marcel Delahoussaye and K-9 Shockey, and Deputy Coory Joshlin and K-9 Zorro.