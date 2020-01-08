St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for alleged sex offender

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Chris Lee.

Officials say he has an outstanding warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

They say he was last known to be residing in the 1100 Block of Hebert Avenue in Breaux Bridge.

He is also wanted on two outstanding probation violation warrants for non-support

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.

You can also send a message to SMPSO through their Facebook page.