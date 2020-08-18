St. Martin Parish School District’s summer meal program schedule

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- St. Martin Parish will resume its “Grab & Go” Summer Feeding Program on Friday, August 21, 2020, and Friday, August 28, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following sites:

Breaux Bridge Primary

Catahoula Elementary

Parks Old City Hall

Cecilia Jr. High

St. Martinville Sr. High

Eight grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches will be provided to children (ages 18 and under or disabled children 19 and over enrolled in a public or private school) without charge on August 21. Ten grab and go meals will be provided on August 28.

A meal pick up form will need to be completed if children are not present in the car (limit of four per vehicle).