St. Martin Parish School Board delays start of school to Sept. 8

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — At a special meeting Friday, the St. Martin Parish School Board voted to delay the start of school.

Students were scheduled to return to school on August 17. The new start date is September 8.

Teachers will also report to school later than anticipated. Teachers will return August 25 instead of August 10.

Superintendent Allen Blanchard says he wanted students to return to school on time, however, the regional medical professionals advised against it.

“I think it was a combination of things. The numbers throughout the state are on the decline, but they’re still up there. So I think they just wanted a little more time to allow those numbers to die down, get a little more time for preparation,” Blanchard said.

At the special meeting, a motion to have teachers wear scrubs to school was also voted on, but the motion failed.