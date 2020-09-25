St. Martin Parish school administrator addresses COVID-19 mitigation on campuses

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- As expected, schools are being affected by COVID-19.

Despite guidelines required by the CDC and safety routines put in place by school officials, students and faculty are still at risk of becoming infected.

St. Martin Parish School Superintendent Allen Blanchard says schools in the parish have a few positive cases. However, most students and faculty are in quarantine due to being in contact with someone who tested positive.

“The number is small,” Blanchard said. “We’ve quarantined a larger number of people as a precaution but none of those cases were positive, they came in contact with someone who’s positive but we’ve haven’t had that many positive cases.”

Blanchard says by following proper protocol such as temperature checks, monitoring symptoms and self-reporting, schools are able to keep track of potential cases.

“Once we are aware that someone is a potential case, we notify our school-based health center and they begin the contact tracing of who were they in contact with,” Blanchard said.