St. Martin Parish replaces grab & go lunches with free Meals-To-You program, parents must apply

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The St. Martin Parish School Board is replacing their daily grab & go lunches with ‘Meals-to-You’, a new program that will deliver meals at your doorstep for free.

The program is a partnership between the district, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Baylor University.

Children enrolled at any school in the district are eligible to participate in the program. Only enrolled students in St. Martin Parish School System are eligible.

Parents can go to the St. Martin Parish School Board website at www.saintmartinschools.org or Facebook page and click on the link to enroll in the Meals-to-You program.

Here is a direct link to sign up: https://mealstoyou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/

The enrollment period is Friday, March 27 to Friday, April 3.

According to the district, when you sign up to get Meals-to-You, every other week you’ll get a box delivered to your home for each child 1-18 in your household.

Each box will include 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches/suppers.

Parents who would like more information can see the parent letter below sent out by the school district: