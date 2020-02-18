St. Martin Parish providing sand for sandbags as precaution for residents ahead of rain

Breaking News
Drew Brees says he’s coming back for 2020 season
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The St. Martin Parish Government is providing residents in the lower areas of the parish with sandbags ahead of this week’s rain.

The sand piles can be found at:

  • Corner of Stephensville Road & LA-70 at Doiron’s Landing (behind the car wash)
  • LA-70 on the levee side across from the Belle River Volunteer Fire Department

Parish President Chester Cedars tells KLFY although they’re not expecting any flooding as of yet, because of the high levels of water they currently have, community members called in and requested sandbags.

He said due to last year’s floods around this time, they decided to take a proactive approach by providing the sand.

Cedars says they’re monitoring the water levels and forecast closely, and should the threat of high water increase, the parish will “implement more comprehensive measures.”

