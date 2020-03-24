St Martin Parish president makes statement on first COVID-19 case confirmation

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars has made the following statement after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the parish on Tuesday.

As has been anticipated, I have just now received confirmation that a St. Martin Parish only one resident has tested positive for COVID-19. Pursuant to federal law, no personal identifying information can be disclosed about this positive test. However, as with any positive test, the patient has now been self-quarantined.

Yesterday evening, I received unconfirmed verification of the positive test and information about the test result began to circulate. Much of what has been stated about the test may not be accurate.

For the following reasons, St. Martin Parish Government does not believe that a formal press conference is warranted in order to share this information.

This positive test result does not, in and of itself, require any special measures above and beyond those previously imposed. As alluded to previously, positive tests in St. Martin, and other parishes, have been expected given the nature of the virus, and the previously imposed restrictions were in anticipation of positive tests.

So, we urge everyone to continue to assiduously adhere to the measures set forth is the well-publicized executive orders and proclamations. Do not become alarmed about there being additional positive tests forthcoming-THAT IS TO BE EXPECTED. The measures which have been put into effect are designed to retard the spread of the virus, not to immediately eliminate it.

Especially noteworthy is that the Stay-At-Home Order issued by Governor John Bel Edwards, Executive Order 33 JBE 2020, has the full force and effect of law. We are compelled to adhere to its dictates. If anyone has questions about this Executive Order and its application to a particular circumstance, the Parish’s OEP should be contacted at 337-394-2800 for clarification.