St. Martin Parish prepares for virtual learning for fall 2020

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) As the new school year approaches, more and more parents are opting to have their children learn from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars says the problem is that not every student has reliable access to the Internet.

“In Acadiana, but particularly St. Martin Parish, we have a lot of ‘rural areas’ that are highly populated, that are highly residential, areas that do not have broadband capability,” Cedars said.

He says he’s now working to bring more families broadband access at home.

“Essentially it means adequate, reliable, high-speed internet services,” Cedars said about broadband.

He says it’s more important now than ever to make sure students have access to reliable internet outside of school.

“The biggest disadvantage with which the public is confronted now is the fact that virtual learning may become a reality for God knows how long,” he told News Ten.

He says he’s working with potential broadband providers in the hopes of introducing broadband services across the entire parish, not just in urban areas.

“All of this has been brought sharply into focus by virtue of the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically as it relates to our school children and their need to have the ability to virtually learn via high speed, reliable internet services,” Cedars said.

Cedars says the process to install broadband services is not a fast or easy one, but he wants parents to know that their children will not be forgotten about.