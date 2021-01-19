St. Martin Parish middle and high schools to return to in-person learning Jan. 28

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — After considering data, St. Martin Parish School Board officials have decided to return middle school and high school students to in-person learning next week, according to a note posted on the school board’s website.

All middle and high school students will return to classes on Thursday, Jan. 28. The return nearly coincides with the start of the third nine-week grading period and the start of the second semester on Monday, Feb. 1. This means students will start the second half of the year on a regular schedule, according to officials.

“After considering the data, we have found that nearly all COVID positive cases are community spread, and not spread within the schools,” stated officials. “The transmission rates in the school system are very [l]ow, leading us to feel very strongly that the best place for children is indeed in the classroom. This is also proof that our safety measures are working.”