St. Martin Parish deputies searching for identity of burglary suspect

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect wanted for burglary in the Breaux Bridge area.

Deputies responded to a burglary complaint on Feb. 12 at around 6:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Clayton Castille Road. In the course of investigating, they obtained a description and photos of the suspect, who was described as a black male with several tattoos on his back and arms.

If you can identify this suspect, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (337) 394-3071, St. Martin Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030, or via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook. You can choose to remain anonymous if you have any information to report regarding this case.