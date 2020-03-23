1  of  2
Breaking News
List of events around Acadiana canceled due to COVID-19 precautions School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

COVID-19

Gov. Edwards to hold March 23 live broadcast on COVID-19, public encouraged to submit questions

Acadiana Restaurant Services

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

St. Martin Parish deputies searching for identity of burglary suspect

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

suspect Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect wanted for burglary in the Breaux Bridge area.

Deputies responded to a burglary complaint on Feb. 12 at around 6:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Clayton Castille Road. In the course of investigating, they obtained a description and photos of the suspect, who was described as a black male with several tattoos on his back and arms.

If you can identify this suspect, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (337) 394-3071, St. Martin Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030, or via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook.  You can choose to remain anonymous if you have any information to report regarding this case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar