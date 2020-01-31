Live Now
St. Martin Parish deputies arrest Bogalusa man for indecent behavior with a juvenile

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A 19-year-old Bogalusa man was arrested after St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies determined he had indecent contact with a juvenile.

Charvo Malik Myers, 19, of Bogalusa, was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor — both felony charges. Deputies say they determined Myers had sent a juvenile victim obscene photos, videos, and messages.

A warrant was obtained for Myers’ arrest, and Myers was picked up by the U.S. Marshals’ Service Fugitive Task Force along with the Bogalusa Police Department. He was extradited to St. Martin Parish on Friday (Jan. 31).

At the time of this publication, no bond had been set.

