St. Martin Parish closes libraries, community centers and parks as statewide coronavirus cases increase

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) There have been no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in St. Martin Parish, however, parish leaders are taking precautions.

“Well-recognized, well-respected health officials articulate that in our region, in our area, in the Acadiana area, it’s not a question of if. It’s a question of when,” Parish President Chester Cedars said.

The St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness met with mayors, law enforcement, hospital officials, and school board members from across the parish to discuss preparations Tuesday morning.

“We have closed a lot of our facilities. We have closed our public libraries to the public,” Cedars said. “We did that because most of our employees in our library system are of the age where they are in the high-risk category of COVID-19.”

Cedars says they will be closing other public buildings as well.

“We’ve closed our community centers because of the restrictions on the number of persons who can gather at one event in time. I’ve also closed our parks except for the playground area

where the playground equipment might be located, but otherwise our parks have been closed,” Cedars added.

He said parish officials felt it necessary to close those facilities so people from other parishes wouldn’t congregate in St. Martin Parish.

“I felt that was necessary because some of our neighboring communities have closed their sports complexes, and we didn’t want people coming from one area, congregating as a group in our area,” Cedars told News 10.

Cedars has one message he wants to share with the public.

“We will get through this,” Cedars said. “It’s going to be tough for a while, but we will be stronger when everything is said and done.”

If COVID-19 makes it way to St. Martin Parish, Cedars said parish officials will put more measures in place to protect residents.