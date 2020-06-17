St. Martin Parish addresses COVID-19 outbreak at worksite

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been confirmed at a worksite in St. Martin Parish.

Parish officials are working with the state Department of Health and Hospitals to mitigate the outbreak, which was detected in an agriculture facility, sources confirm.

“This facility does not directly interact with the public. As a result of the outbreak, employees and their families have been tested,” St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said a statement Wednesday.

The outbreak has prompted a significant jump in the positive cases reported in St. Martin Parish. An increase in reported cases from DHH will likely continue for several days due to test results associated with this outbreak, Cedars said.

But he said it’s important for the public to continue to recognize that COVID- 19 remains a serious health concern.

“COVID-19 is still here in our community,” Cedars said. “We much vigilant in following health safety guidelines as we enter phase 2 of reopening our economy.”

Read the full statement from St. Martin Parish Government below: