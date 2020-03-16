St. Martin Council on Aging temporarily shuts down meal services at Sydnie Mae Activity Center

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Due to the Corona Virus pandemic, St. Martin Council on Aging Recreation and Meal services will shut down at the Sydnie Mae Activity Center (Breaux Bridge) as of Tuesday, March 17. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, congregate meals will be delivered along with Meals on Wheels until further notice. Services at Magnolia Park (St. Martinville) were shut down on March 16, per the instructions of the City of St. Martinville.

Other services will be limited, due to safety concerns of both employees and seniors and transportation will be available for medical and dialysis appointments only.

St. Martin Council on Aging will close at 1:00 pm daily, beginning Wednesday, March 18, until further notice. During this time, the Activity Center will be unavailable for use for any reason. Please feel free to contact Executive Director Shanese L. Lewis at (337) 332-3063 with questions or concerns.