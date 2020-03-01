St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies looking for potential burglary subject

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Officials from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and Washington Police Department are on the lookout for a man who threw a brick through a store window.

At around 4:35 a.m. this morning (March 1), a suspect broke the window of the Nuba Fast Food Store on La. 182. The suspect did not enter the store, and deputies say they believe it was because of the store’s alarm system.

Washington Police are looking for a similar suspect where the person did enter the business after breaking the glass.

To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477, online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com, or download the free P3 app on any mobile device to tip anonymously.