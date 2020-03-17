St. Landry School Board closes offices to public

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — All locations of the St. Landry School System including the Central Office, Pupil Appraisal Center, Head Start administrative building, and school administrative offices will be closed to the public beginning March 18. Offices will re-open on April 14.

During that time, staff will still be available through appointments to conduct business and meet the needs of the community, according to a press release. Anyone needing assistance can call the main office at (337) 948-3657, Pupil Appraisal at (337) 948-3646, or (337) 942-9669 for the Head Start administrative office. You can also reach out via email at https://www.slpsb.org/apps/contact/ or via private message on the district Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/stlandryparishschoolboard/.

Stay informed by visiting the district’s COVID19 webpage, https://www.slpsb.org/apps/pages/COVID19_UPDATES, and the social media pages, as these will be updated as new information develops.