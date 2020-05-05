Evangeline Parish’s Teach of the Year Ceremony to go virtual

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and Evangeline Parish took that up a notch.

Twenty teachers were honored this year in an unusual ceremony.

Evangeline Parish Superintendent, Darwan Lazard, says, “Evangeline Parish is truly blessed with outstanding teacher on every campus. We were able to recognize those who have been selected by their peers.”

Cars filled with families of the recipients and their principals honked has each teacher was recognized.

Superintendent Lazard says the ongoing pandemic was not going to stop them from thanking each teacher for their hard work in the classrooms.

“We took the challenge. I’m so proud of the work from Ms. Sibley and the committee. They took the challenge to honor teachers in spite of the pandemic,” adds Lazard.

The ceremony was a group effort.

The Evangeline Parish community came together to help the school board show their respect to those who teach their children everyday.

Teacher of the Year committee supervisor, Grace Sibley, says, “Teachers and principals worked along side me. Everyone worked collaboratively. It was wonderful and it was fun.”