OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A collaborative effort between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Zydeco Preservation Society is now the cornerstone of bringing zydeco culture to the next generation and protecting the foundation that contributes to zydeco’s legacy in Opelousas.

“The USDA Rural Development Department will be awarding the Zydeco Historical & Preservation Society a rural development grant,” Rod Sias, chairperson of the Zydeco Historical & Preservation Society, said. “The grant is going to be for the first phase of a feasibility study for the Opelousas Arts, Music, and Cultural District.”

As the Zydeco Preservation Society is the first recipient of the rural development grant in St. Landry Parish, Sias said it comes at a perfect time as the recent push to revitalize downtown Opelousas has picked up speed in the past year.

With downtown revitalization being a top priority, Sias said the study funded by this grant can show the benefits of reviving zydeco dance halls that built the legacy of Opelousas as the zydeco capital of the world and converting them into preservation halls.

The first of the locations Sias hopes to preserve is the historic Slim’s Y-Ki-Ki Dance Club, which was a staple of Opelousas zydeco for nearly 70 years.

“One of our goals is to get the building registered as a state and national historic site,” Sias said. “It’s one of the few remaining original zydeco roadhouses, so we need to start thinking about what that would be moving forward.”

While the preservation of the building doesn’t mean the club will be reopened, Sias said repurposing the building can open the opportunity for new visitors to ask questions and learn about the zydeco greats that made Opelousas the place to be, from Clifton Chenier to Terrance Simien.

“The future and health of our culture is going to be on our ability to recognize and preserve our historic structures,” Sias said. “We’re basically planning on starting at Slim’s and moving all the way downtown and linking up with downtown Opelousas. We have a lot of empty buildings that can be repurposed for the cultural economy. This will help the people organize and use the cultural assets for their benefit.”

The Zydeco Historical and Preservation Society will officially receive their award on Dec. 18.

