ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Youngsville man has been arrested in St. Landry Parish after he was allegedly in possession of $22,500 worth of methamphetamine.

Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, failure to drive on the right side of the road, switched license plate, and no insurance, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

According to SLPSO, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Bourque and gained probable cause to search the vehicle on Dec. 14, 2022.

During the search, approximately one-half pound of methamphetamine (225 grams) was found, with an estimated street value of about $22,500, according to SLPSO.

Bourque was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail. His bond is set at $51,000.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.