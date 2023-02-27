ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – During an investigation, Arnaudville Police Department (APD) discovered bags containing fentanyl and arrested one man.

Blake Kidder, 42, of Youngsville, was arrested by APD after they conducted a search warrant on his vehicle.

Police found “14 individual bags, each containing fentanyl, two clear plastic bags containing methamphetamine, one small block of fentanyl, and one large block of fentanyl. Some of the illegal narcotics recovered were concealed in an oven cleaner can, which contained a false bottom,” according to the release.

Kidder was arrested and charged with:

Violations of LA R.S. 40:967A- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Fentanyl)

LA R.S. 40:967A- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

LA R.S. 40:1041- Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, and LA R.S. 40:1023- Prohibited Acts (Paraphernalia)

Kidder was transported to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail, where he is currently held with a $46,500 bond.