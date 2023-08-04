EUNICE, La. (KLFY)– Two workers have now been arrested in connection with alleged child mistreatment Pumpkin Patch Daycare in Eunice.

According to police, 27-year-old Kaitlyn Doucet of Church Point turned herself in and has been charged with six counts of cruelty to juveniles. Earlier in the week, 23-year-old Alyssa Dupre was also arrested and charged for six counts of juvenile cruelty.

“From that investigation, one arrest was made over the weekend,” Eunice Police Chief Kyle Lebouef said. “So as the investigation continues, we made the second arrest this morning. Actually she turned herself into the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

In late July, News 10 obtained footage from an old Pumpkin Patch Daycare employee of toddlers and young children being tied to their chair and slices of cheese being thrown on their faces. The children were frightened to the point of tears.

“It is very disturbing to watch,” Lebouef said. “These are innocent children who don’t deserve that kind of treatment. As a parent and as an adult, you should know better.”

Lebouef advised anyone who may have any further information to reach out.

“We are just asking that if anyone had a child going there and was under the care of that facility and if they have any information which they believe their child was mistreated, or any videos, evidence or whatever that may be of interest to us in our investigation, we would ask them to come forward so we can address that also,” Lebouef said.

Executive Director of Public Affairs for the Louisiana Department of Education sent a statement stating: “We were made aware of the video on Friday and will conduct an investigation as soon as the center reopens. They are temporarily closed until Aug. 4 due to staffing shortages.”