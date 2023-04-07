OPELOUSAS, la. (KLFY) Aquana Davis White, the mother of Xavier Bryant, 22 who was killed in a drive by shooting last month is demanding justice for her son.

The shooting happened in the victims own front yard and White says she was able to capture footage on her security cameras, footage that she hoped would lead to the arrest of brothers Tyrone and Lentrell Gentris.

White’s says she began to question the long arm of justice when only one of the brothers, Lentrell, was charged with second degree murder.

Tyrone Gentris, she said, only faced a charge of felony possession of a firearm and has since bonded out of jail.

“We showed them video of what happened, it showed exactly what they needed to arrest the two fellas. It can’t get any clearer than that, he should have been held responsible as well.”

Xavier’s brother John says Tyron Gentris previously attacked the Bryant family and two years ago, shot at his sister’s residence with family members inside.

No arrest was made after the attack and Bryant says no contact was made from the police after the reports were filed.

Now that a second attack from the Gentris has resulted in the death of her son, White says the most important thing to her family is seeing both of her son’s killers behind bars.

“He passed in my mother’s arms, she saw the two bullet shots, she knows it was two different guns,” John Davis said.

While the family waits for answers, Opelousas P.D. says they will continue to investigate any and all information brought to them.