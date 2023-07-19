ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — In St. Landry Parish, administrative decisions and an internal investigation at the parish jail have led to changes on both sides of the bars.

The first change in the jail is on the population.

News 10 first spoke to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz about the overcrowding back in March, and Guidroz has since removed all female inmates out of the parish.

“The female inmates have been moved for quite a while now, probably about six weeks that they were moved to another facility,” Guidroz said. “We wanted to get the women out and place some more serious violators in our jail.”

Shortly after the removal of the female inmates, eyes are on the jail again as the sheriff’s office recieved complaints about the jail’s warden.

“A few weeks ago we received complaints from some of the employees at my parish jail,” Guidroz said. “It turned into an internal affairs investigation where administrative policies were broken so the warden had been terminated.”

Based on the complaints from the employees, Guidroz said the investigation will not stop with the warden.

“We terminated the warden and we’re looking at three other employees at this time and during the corse of this investigation to see what action is going to be taken,” Guidroz said. “If anybody has been investigated and is found to have violated a department policy, then we’re going to take care of it. “

As his staff continues the complex investigation, Guidroz said all complaints from the staff and any violations found will be addressed.