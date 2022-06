EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Dakia Anderson, 24, was shot on Thursday on Hwy. 13 near Crestview Apartments in Eunice.

According to Police Chief Randy Fontenot, Anderson was riding in a car that was being shot at when she was injured. She was transported to a local hospital and underwent surgery to remove the bullet. There are no further updates on her condition at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.