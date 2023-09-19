OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An unidentified woman was injured in what police suspect was a drive-by shooting in Opelousas Monday night.

Opelousas Police said they were called to the area of Academy and Laurent St. just after 10 p.m. Monday in reference to a shooting being reported at that location. Officers discovered a woman had suffered a non-life threating injury after a vehicle that she was sitting in was struck by several shots.

It was not clear if the victim had been struck by gunshots or injured by shrapnel from shots striking the vehicle, authorities said. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the shots may have been fired from a vehicle passing in the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward.