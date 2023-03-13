EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A fight in Eunice ends with one person being treated for a stab wound.

According to Eunice Police, officers responded to a reported stabbing on Saturday at 821 South Beulah. On arrival, officers determined that the suspect went into the victim’s apartment when a fight began between the victim and the suspect. The suspect got a knife from the kitchen and told the victim that she was going to kill him. The suspect then stabbed the victim in the chest and then barricaded herself in the bathroom of the apartment. Officers had to physically enter the bathroom, restrain her and remove her from the bathroom in order to place her under arrest.

EMS were called to the scene to provide aid to the victim, but he refused transport to a local hospital. He was treated on scene by EMS personnel for a shallow laceration to his chest.

Deshanti Paige Weston, 18 was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges: