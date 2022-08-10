SWORDS, La. (KLFY) – A female body was found inside a vehicle on Sunday in the Swords area.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the 1500 block of Pitre Rd. in the Swords area on Sunday in response to an unresponsive Hispanic female in a vehicle.

The body of Katherine Guerine was found inside a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Cause of death is pending and an autopsy has been ordered.

More information will be released as it becomes available.