EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Police have made an arrest in the Eunice daycare abuse case News 10 reported last week, authorities said.

Eunice Police arrested Alyssa Eve Dupre, 23, of Oakdale, on a felony warrant for six counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. Dupre is a former employee of the Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice.

Dupree is being held in the St. Landry Parish jail on $18,000 bond.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.