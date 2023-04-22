OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– The average top speed of a zebra is believed to be up between 35 and 43 miles-per-hour. A camel has a top speed of up to 40 miles-per-hour and can hold a 25 miles-per-hour pace up to an hour long.

Today, Evangeline Downs, typically occupied by horses, hosted an event to put the top speed of camels and zebras to the test.

Director of Operations at Evangeline Downs Anthony Breaux says they have been planning an event like this for several years before finally getting the chance.

“It is one of those things where we want to take an opportunity this year to come back and bring the new racing season back in a big way,” he said.

Breaux says the huge turnout at the event not only brought attention to the new racing season, but also to the community.

“It is not only huge for Evangeline Downs. It is huge for our food vendors, the horsemen that are running tonight, and it is huge for St. Landry Parish and the city of Opelousas,” Breaux said.

Although fans did not know what to expect, they were excited to see stripes and humps take the track.

“My family came out here. We wanted to have fun and wanted to watch the zebras and camels racing. It is something you don’t see everyday zebras and camels racing,” said one visitor.

Another visitor said, “I just love the horses personally. I come for that, but a lot of people come for the zebras and stuff. I am ready to see that for the first time. “”

Although exotic animal races like this are not here to stay at Evangeline Downs, Breaux tells News 10 they plan to put on more events like this in the future.