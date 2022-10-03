ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — With new waste disposal contracts being signed, St. Landry Parish Waste Management asked for patience from residents whose trash has been building for weeks.

Richard Lebouef, Executive Director of St. Landry Parish Solid Waste, stated “Waste Connections has been our contractor for waste pickup here in St. Landry Parish for the last 15 or 16 years. Today starts the day with a new collector named Bayou State Waste.”

Lebouef said the exit of Waste Connections created issues with service to residents in the parish.

He told News 10, “We were told initially the way the exit was going to be done, as soon as the truck went and cycled the trash and picked it up, they were going to take the can, pull the wheels off, and start stacking. We were told that’s how the exit would be, but some residents haven’t been serviced in 2 to 3 weeks.”

In addition to the lack of service, Lebouef said Waste Connections also took trashcans from some residents that purchased the cans from the company without a refund.

He said, “You can’t blame the residents for being angry and upset, it’s our job to make sure the trash gets picked up in the parish but if we have no cooperation from our contractor that’s a problem. And the situation is we’re paying $452,000 a month for the type of service that we received before.”

While St. Landry Parish and both waste disposal companies work to resolve these issues, they asked for patience from residents during the transition.

Waste Connections also told News 10 that they are working to refund residents who paid for additional cans during their years of service.