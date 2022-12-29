ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A husband and wife in St. Landry Parish have been arrested on animal cruelty charges.

Rigoberto Martinez-Gonzales, 51, and Sharon Martinez, 51, both of Washington were charged with nine counts each of simple cruelty to animals, according to St. Landry Parish Government.

According to the St. Landry Parish Government, St. Landry Parish Animal Control was contacted about a possible animal neglect case in Washington on Dec. 29.

After arriving at the scene, authorities saw around 15 horses, nine of which were severely malnourished and neglected. The St. Landry Parish Government also said that one of the horses had an open infection on its face.

“Animal cruelty affects more than just dogs and cats, so to see multiple horses in this condition is unacceptable. Our office is committed to enforcing laws on ALL animals, big or small,” said Jessie Bellard.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.