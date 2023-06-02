OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — With the constant gun violence experienced in Opelousas in the past year, activists from Opelousas, Lafayette and New Iberia created the Sankofa movement to spread love across the city.

New Iberia community activist Donavan Davis says, “We wanted a movement that is not based on one particular religion. We want it to be all embracing and all encompassing.”

Event organizer Queen Nzinga says, “Because we all came to an agreement, and we all believe that what’s missing in the Opelousas area is love in our communities.

With another shooting in Opelousas leaving a man injured on Wednesday night, Davis and Nzinga say the violence has become overwhelming. It has led them to create this plan to walk through the neighborhoods in the city each Thursday for the next nine weeks. All attendees are encouraged to wear white as a symbol of peace and love as well as unity for the city.

Last night’s march was the first of the nine marches. Davis says he is anxious to see the number of attendees grow as the movement evolves.